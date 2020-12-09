Saved from 2020: Social media message rescues Tri-State bakery business

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A bakery in Bethel on the brink of shutting its doors due to the pandemic is now getting an outpouring of support from people in the community.
Kakes and Karaoke has been in business for two years. Owner Lynette Bohman says the past six months have been brutal.
The concept is unique: at Kakes and Karaoke, you can get a wedding cake and a DJ, too.
“I actually started DJing in 2007 when I got out of the service, and in 2012 I started baking, and I add the two businesses together because I found a lot of brides get stressed out trying to find every single component of what they need for a wedding,” Bohman said.
The business was a hit until the pandemic caused a shift.
“When the pandemic began, we had to get creative because we cater to a wedding client,” Bohman explained. “There were no more weddings, so that completely destroyed my business.”
Bohman says walk-in traffic halted, so to adjust they expanded their menu and added delivery, but it just wasn’t enough.
Last week she posted a tearful message on Facebook saying the bakery would have to shut down after the end December.
“I’m going to give it another month, but I am pretty sure that we are going to have to close our doors,” Bohman said in the video.
“When I put that video on Facebook, I had $24 in my bank account,” she recalled.
No more. After posting the video, Bohman says she has been getting orders nonstop — even from people out of state.
“The last two days of last week, Bethel showed up and literally bought us out,” she said. “I couldn’t keep up with the business that was coming in.”
As unpredictable as 2020 has been Bohman just hopes the recent surge in business continues.
“This is not just a business to me. This is my therapy. This is my love. This is me being able to pour back into the community and just talk with people.
“I’m just hoping that the blessings keep coming so that we can continue to stay here.”
Bohman says right now she still doesn’t know what the future holds, but she was able to switch to a month-to-month lease and says if the sales at the bakery remain strong she will be able to stay open.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.