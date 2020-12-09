Season’s Readings and more happening in College Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the first time ever, College Hill has a Christmas tree downtown at the brand new Patrick’s Park, but that’s not all.
“We’re trying to find ways that we continue to be together as a community,” says College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director Seth Walsh. “Whether that’s online, whether that’s on Facebook watching a tree lighting, coming to pick up a present. We’re doing things that we’re all having to share a common experience even if we’re not all in the same room doing that.”
The tree lighting ceremony was streamed on Facebook last week and Santa Clause even made an appearance.
But the newest addition to downtown the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation (CHCURC) is proud to feature is a little free library called Season’s Readings.
The library will move every Monday and Friday to a new part of town with hints on Facebook, and other social media so people know where to look.
“We can’t give the kids the experience of a cool tree lighting, but we can give the kids the experience of a scavenger hunt and getting a present at the end of it, which is perfect for this time of year,” says Walsh.
All the books inside the library are wrapped with paper corresponding to a specific age group. All of the books were donated to the CHCURC.
“As a whole, this year has been really hard for people,” explains Walsh. “So, our goal this year has been to make the best out of the pandemic and come up with cool, creative ways to engage people in the business district, helping the small businesses out but also safely.”
It’s a win-win-win here for the kids, parents, and businesses that thrive from the traffic downtown.
“These are the memories that the kids and the families are going to treasure for decades to come,” Walsh says. “And they’re going to be talking about it nostalgically. 2020 doesn’t have to be a bad year. It can be a year where so many memories are made that you don’t get a chance to replicate.”
