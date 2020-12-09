Hamilton County reports highest week-to-week increase in COVID-19 case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County just reported its highest week-to-week increase in COVID-19 cases however, health officials attribute that in part due to the state clearing thousands of antigen tests.
The county reported an increase of 5,872 cases last week.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says it’s still too early to tell if there will be a spike in cases from the Thanksgiving holiday.
UC Health President and CEO Dr. Richard Lofgren says the Cincinnati region has seen a 700% increase in hospitalizations since September.
He says 60 days ago, only about one in 30 people hospitalized were there for COVID. Now, one in four hospital patients has coronavirus.
Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says vaccines will arrive in Hamilton County in the next few weeks, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
