Chilly Overnight - Warm Again Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A number of locations today reached 60° including CVG, Lunken and Batavia while Madison, IN was the warm spot reaching 61°. Today will be that warm or warmer in most locations.
The low and high temperatures Thursday, through midnight, were 30° and 60°.
Overnight the sky will be mostly clear and the air will be cool. The low should dip to around 39° with low spots and typical suburban and rural areas in the upper 30s.
High temperatures Friday will be a degree or two warmer than Thursday because as the cold front approaches and southerly winds increase warm air will continue to flow into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Increasing high cloudiness will partially offset the warming.
Rain is on the way for Saturday and the latest models have pushed the start back from just before dawn (older model runs) to just before noon (most recent runs). But just as I was typing this the models changed their minds and it looks like rain will start around dawn. The rain will end Saturday evening. I cannot rule out a flurry north of the city Sunday afternoon and evening but that will be rare.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry but we have another chance of a rain/snow mix Wednesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.