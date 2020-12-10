’COVID Can’t’ campaign raises $167K to support Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields concluded it’s “COVID Can’t” campaign and raised $167,405.
“I shake my head in amazement when I look at this unbelievable total,” Volunteer Chairman & CEO for The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields Kim Nuxhall said in a news release. “We’ve always known our supporters were special, but this is more than we ever could have imagined. The fact so many people supported us during a global pandemic and gave to our players and families is proof that anything can happen when great people with stellar character come together for a worthy cause.”
Throughout the entirety of the ‘COVID Can’t’ campaign, viewers heard the stories of Miracle League players, families, and volunteers through videos produced by Little Brown Dog Productions.
The messages created awareness for the organization’s athletes who are able to overcome obstacles and play the game of baseball thanks to the accessible facility in Fairfield.
Celebrities also offered video messages of support, including messages from current MLB players Tucker Barnhart and Brent Suter, to Reds broadcasters, former players, and local news broadcasters.
The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields created the virtual campaign after all of their major fundraisers were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Proceeds from the ‘COVID Can’t’ campaign will support ongoing operations at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, including facility improvement and enhancement, as well as ongoing maintenance.
