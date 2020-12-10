‘He’s waiting on us’: Fiancé not giving up hope as search for workers inside collapsed power plant continues

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One family is staying strong and not giving up hope as rescue teams continue the search for two workers yet to be found after a power plant collapsed more than 24 hours ago.
Time tends to work in weird ways. Five years can go by in the blink of an eye while 24 hours can be as slow as molasses.
Jamie Fitzgerald, 47, and his fiancé Lora Conley have been together for half a decade now. They would both probably agree how fast these last five years have gone by. For Conley though, the past day has probably been one of the longest and most agonizing times.
Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald was one of five workers inside the old Killen Generating Station when part of it collapsed. Three of the workers were found and rescued in the hours following the collapse.
Fitzgerald, more than 24 hours since the collapse, has yet to be found.
Despite being told this is no longer a rescue mission, but instead a recovery, Conley knows her fiancé and is not giving up.
“We need help. That’s what I need everyone to do. I need you to pray,” Conley pleads. “I know he’s strong, I know he’s in there, I know he’s waiting for us.”
Once he is found, Conley says Fitzgerald will be standing by their side telling everyone what happened.
Conley has called into question the safety of the work Fitzgerald and the other four workers were tasked with doing.
She says before the five workers went inside the plant, there was a safety meeting with some disagreeing on this project.
“People called off and didn’t come into work because they felt unsafe,” explained Conley. “So, not many people were on this job site.”
The company in charge of the former coal-fired power plant is Adamo Demolition Co. out of Detroit, Michigan. The company has worked previously in Ohio and one of the jobs has resulted in a death.
On Dec. 2, 2015, Adamo’s president and chief executive officer, John T. Adamo, Jr., was killed in an accident at the Muskingum River Plant near Beverly, Ohio, and another worker was seriously hurt, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
