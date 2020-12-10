Head-on crash shuts down Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Four taken to hospital after crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
By Courtney King | December 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:36 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people were transported to area hospitals Thursday evening following a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to Kenton County Dispatch.

Reports of the crash came in around 8:50 p.m.

Covington police say the crash resulted from a head-on collision after one of the cars swerved into oncoming traffic.

Authorities say the fire department had to cut one person out of a car.

One person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a possible broken leg, police say.

Three children were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center as a precaution, according to CPD.

The bridge was temporarily shut down following the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.