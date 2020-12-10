Head-on crash shuts down Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people were transported to area hospitals Thursday evening following a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to Kenton County Dispatch.
Reports of the crash came in around 8:50 p.m.
Covington police say the crash resulted from a head-on collision after one of the cars swerved into oncoming traffic.
Authorities say the fire department had to cut one person out of a car.
One person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a possible broken leg, police say.
Three children were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center as a precaution, according to CPD.
The bridge was temporarily shut down following the crash.
