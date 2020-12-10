$75K, drugs, guns and more seized during Butler County drug bust

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - An undercover operation by a narcotics task force resulted in a large haul of money, drugs, guns, and one man’s arrest.
Corwyn Spearman Jr., of Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated drug trafficking by the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force, Sheriff Richard Jones announced Thursday.
The task force seized $75,000 in cash, two kilos of cocaine (street value of $250,000), 20 pounds of marijuana (street value of $60,000), eight guns, and three vehicles, according to Sheriff Jones.
The sheriff had a message for anyone dealing drugs in Butler County:
“Drug dealers will not be tolerated in Butler County. Let me be clear. If you want to deal drugs in our community, be prepared to deal with jail time,” Sheriff Jones said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.