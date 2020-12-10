KHSAA announces winter sports practices can resume Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that winter sports practices can resume next week.
The group’s board of control announced that games can begin Jan. 4.
The KHSAA ruled last month to delay the start of winter sports season because of a spike in COVID cases across the state.
The updates affect winter sports such as boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling, swimming and competitive cheer and dance.
The board also announced Thursday that the state basketball tournaments will take place between March 29 and April 8.
