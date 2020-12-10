Kentucky reports record new cases, but still on track for plateau

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 4,324 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional virus-related deaths Thursday.
The case count is the highest of the pandemic, though Gov. Andy Beshear remained confident Kentucky has exited the exponential growth phase of its November surge thanks in part to the three-week “shock to the system” inaugurated by his Nov. 18 executive order.
The state is poised to resume indoor dining and lift restrictions on gyms, venues, event spaces, theaters and professional services. Those businesses can begin operating at 50 percent capacity Monday.
“But there has to be a renewed commitment to enforcing the mask mandate,” Beshear said. “Enforcing this is the difference between safe and unsafe, [between] people living and people dying.”
Pressed on whether he has considered extending the order, the governor repeated he always meant the order to be “time-limited” and that data show it has worked as intended.
Beshear explained the state has reported 800 fewer cases through Thursday than it reported through Thursday of last week. That is, Kentucky’s weekly case total remains on track to be lower than the previous week for just the second time since the case surge began in late October.
He also said Kentucky could be seeing the impact of Thanksgiving in its newly reported cases. Notwithstanding that impact, Kentucky “may still be moving in the right direction,” he said.
A “leading indicator” of the virus’s prevalence, Kentucky’s positivity rate fell again for the seventh consecutive day, according to Beshear. It now stands at 9.13 percent.
Thirty-six fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday for a total of 1,756 current hospitalizations.
Thirty more Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 442 current ICU admissions. Twenty more Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 231.
Incident rates are down in Northern Kentucky’s largest counties. The rates fell before Thanksgiving in the first week of Beshear’s three-week system “shock,” then rose again.
Incident rates represent daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on average over the previous week.
Below are incident rates from Nov. 23 compared to rates from Nov. 30 compared to rates from Dec. 7 compared to Thursday.
- Boone County: 80.1 - 63.6 - 80.6 - 71.4
- Kenton County: 64.2 - 49.6 - 65.4 - 60.7
- Campbell County: 66.7 - 48.4 - 61.5 - 59.5
