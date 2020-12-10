Man accused of Sharonville double-stabbing to appear in court

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of a double-stabbing in Sharonville is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
Two victims were transported to University Hospital where they are listed as critical but stable condition.
Police said Dameon Betts stabbed two victims inside the Mi Tierra supermarket on Kemper Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police found Betts at a Sunoco gas station across the street and he was taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from the police department.
He is charged two counts felonious assault.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513.563.1147.
