Man shot in stomach near UC

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man in his 20s was shot in the stomach near the University of Cincinnati Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.
The shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Stratford Avenue about 8:30 a.m.
The Cincinnati Fire Department transported the victim to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.
The University of Cincinnati also sent out alerts to make students and staff aware.
The shooting victim and shooting is not connected to UC, officials say.
They have since sent an all-clear out to campus.
Police are looking for the suspect, who was last seen on foot in the area.
“The preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incident between the suspect and victim,” reads a police release. “We will provide more details when they become available.”
