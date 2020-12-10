Patchy morning fog, then sunny and mild

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few areas of patchy fog will mix out by late morning. Expect abundant sunshine through midday and into the afternoon. Thanks to winds coming in from the west, we’ll see highs reach for the upper 50s across the Tri-State this afternoon.
Mostly clear overnight tonight, but not quite as cold with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. Mild conditions stick around through Friday, but clouds move in late in the day. We’re expecting rain to arrive by Saturday morning. It will be wet this weekend with December-like temperatures returning on Sunday.
