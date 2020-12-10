Perfect North Slopes opens for skiing, snowboarding

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Despite unusually warm weather in the Tri-State this week, ski and snowboard lovers won’t have to travel far to enjoy their sport this week. Perfect North is officially open for the winter season.
The official start to winter might be 11 days away, but the winter ski season is underway at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
“It’s spring skiing in December,” says Perfect North Slopes General Manager Jonathan Davis. “So, what could be better?”
Skiing and snowboarding opened Thursday thanks to several weeks of snowmaking and hard work by crews to make these slopes perfect.
The announcement only came about 24 hours before the slopes were open, but there was still a decent crowd for the opening day.
“I was pretty excited because I don’t think there is any other place open in Ohio,” says Mark Feiner. “So, it’s nice to have this.”
Feiner brought a couple of his friends to spend this warm, sunny day skiing.
“I got my sweatshirt on and sweatpants, but I could have probably come out here with a t-shirt and shorts right now,” says Zack Baker.
Josh Jones also enjoys the warmer weather for skiing.
“It’s warm out, but the snow is fine for what they have today,” says Jones, “It’s enjoyable. really nice to come out with a shirt on and kind of chill out here.”
There are a limited number of runs available right now, but with colder weather next week and more opportunities for snowmaking, Davis is hopeful they can open more terrain and the tubing in the next couple of weeks.
“This is a great activity to be outside and enjoy,” explains Davis. “Especially when it’s sunny like this so I would encourage [people to come], especially during the weekdays when there’s not as many people you can spread out and enjoy the snow.”
Regardless of the weather conditions, you will need to bring a face covering to enjoy Perfect North safely. Inside the lodge, they are using a UV filter and an electrostatic spray to help disinfect frequently.
They also encourage social distancing and only sharing a lift with someone from your own household. Davis says his staff is committed to making this entire experience a safe and fun one for everyone.
But they cannot guarantee you will be a pro when you leave the slopes.
Perfect North says the weather will determine when they can open more terrain and allow tubing to begin. You can always check their website for the current hours and information.
