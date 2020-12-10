Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant

“Energy from the collapsing towers was transferred to the cables and at least one cable struck the legs of Employee #1 below the knees, as he ran attempting to escape the area. The cable amputated both legs and tossed the Employee #1 approximately 20 feet into the air. Employee #1 died at the hospital. Employee #2 was trapped under a fallen metal I-beam. Employee #2 was taken to the hospital. Employee #2 sustained multiple broken bones and internal injuries and was not killed.”