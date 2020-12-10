Report: St. Elizabeth claims error in COVID-19 hospitalization data

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19/Enquirer) - St. Elizabeth Healthcare officials are scrambling to explain what they reportedly described to the Enquirer as a mistake in data showing its Fort Thomas hospital is overcapacity with COVID-19 patients.
The dataset was released by the Department of Health and Human Services, providing the first-ever look at how many COVID-19 patients are at each hospital around the country.
The most recent reporting period covers Nov. 27-Dec. 3. An updated dataset will be released weekly on Healthdata.gov.
The data show 221 adult COVID-19 patients occupying the hospital’s 151 available adult inpatient beds on average each day during the week beginning Nov. 27.
That’s a utilization rate of 146 percent.
FOX19 NOW analyzed the data Tuesday evening and reported on it. Early Wednesday we received word from a St. Elizabeth Healthcare spokesperson that the data was incorrect. We attempted to reach out to the hospital system on several occasions for clarification and so far have not heard back.
Hospital officials spoke with FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer Thursday citing a New York Times article from that morning as their initial brush with what they call a mistake.
“When you hit the New York Times, you stop and drop everything,” St. Elizabeth’s Chief Nursing Executive Vera Hall told the Enquirer.
According to the Enquirer report, at some point two pieces of data were incorrectly added together: 145, or what hospital officials claim is the real hospitalization average for that week; and 100, or the number of the facility’s negative-pressure rooms.
The resulting number — 224, according to the Enquirer — reflects the mistaken input for average current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, 145 average current hospitalizations would place the hospital at a 96 percent inpatient bed utilization rate, close to the 105 percent utilization rate of St. Elizabeth Florence.
The report leaves it unclear where blame falls for what hospital officials call a mistake. According to the Enquirer, Hall lays it with the Kentucky Hospital Association, a trade association that works closely with Kentucky hospitals.
Melanie Moch, vice president of data and health information services at KHA, informed the Enquirer that’s not right.
“I’m on all the Zoom calls with them, so I can see how they would think it’s us,” Moch told the paper.
The Enquirer reports KHA does not handle hospitalization data. It also reports KHA discovered St. Elizabeth had updated their number “earlier this week” — quoting from the Enquirer — which triggered a coding bug.
The paper indicates this coding bug led to the double-count of Fort Thomas COVID-19 patients.
The HHS dataset with that supposed double-count was published Monday.
