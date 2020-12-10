Roger Bacon’s Corey Kiner named Ohio’s Mr. Football

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The ultra-talented running back from Roger Bacon capped off his senior season with the honor of being named Ohio’s Mr. Football.
Corey Kiner, a future LSU Tiger, was must watch this season. If you took your eye off him for just a few minutes, you were likely to miss one of his magnificent touchdowns.
Averaging a touchdown once every 4.9 carries, Kiner was often found in the end zone.
During his senior year, the four-star recruit rushed for 35 touchdowns with 28 of them coming in the first half of a game. He finished the season with 37 total touchdowns and 1,866 rushing yards.
“Being named Mr. Football means the world to me,” said Kiner. “I am very honored to win this award not only for myself, but for my school. My father told me that I would do great things in high school football but I would never thought that it would amount to this.”
Kiner’s head coach at Roger Bacon described the two-time All-Ohio first teamer as the prototypical running back every team wants handling the rock.
“Corey is a one of a kind,” said Roger Bacon head coach Mike Blaut. “He’s a once in a lifetime talent. His skill set is second to none. He is competitive, fast, quick, strong, smart, has great instincts, all the tools a running back needs.”
Blaut praised Kiner’s impact on Roger Bacon saying No. 22 crushed preconceived notions that the school wasn’t big enough for talented players.
“Corey’s impact on the program has been incredible,” said Blaut. “We could not have asked for a better relationship from the first day he walked on campus. With Roger Bacon being a small school, we constantly hear that athletes should not go here because they won’t get college recruited or won’t get what they deserve. Corey has destroyed all those notions and achieved everything any player would want.”
The decision to stay at Roger Bacon is one Kiner said he knew would eventually pay off.
“Roger Bacon is my family,” said Kiner. “I knew that it would mean a lot more for me to stay here and win with my family. I knew in my heart that if we just kept pushing on, we would eventually turn things around and change the culture.”
When looking at Kiner’s stats during his time at Roger Bacon, its video game-type numbers.
- Four 300-plus yard games
- 18 times with more than 200 yards
- 116 rushing touchdowns (third highest in the OHSAA history)
- 125 total touchdowns (third highest in the OHSAA history)
- 772 points scored (third highest in the OHSAA history)
- 7,130 yards rushing (10th most in Ohio history)
Kiner will be the second Ohio Mr. Football to play on Saturday for the LSU Tigers, joining a guy by the name of Joe Burrow.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.