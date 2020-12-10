SB I-75 reopens in Erlanger after double fatal crash hospitalizes 2 children

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again in northern Kentucky after all lanes shut down overnight due to a double fatal crash that hospitalized a 1-year-old and a 7-year-old child.
The toddler was not properly restrained in a vehicle, and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Erlanger police.
The highway was shut down for more than six hours before reopening about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The crash was reported about midnight between the Buttermilk Road exit and I-275 when a white pickup truck struck a construction vehicle, police say.
Just before the crash, dispatchers received a 911 “in reference to a white pickup truck that was all over the road.
Shortly after, the caller - who was still on the line with dispatchers - reported the pickup truck collided with the construction truck.
Erlanger police say the driver of the pickup truck, Andrew McIntyre, 29, and his front-seat passenger, Ratasha McIntyre, 32, both of Carrollton, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The toddler and child hurt also were riding in the pickup truck, according to police.
The driver of the construction vehicle, Mark Klapper 43, of Cleves was transported to St. Elizabeth with minor injuries, police say. He was treated and released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Kenton County STAR team was requested to assist in the reconstruction of the collision.
Erlanger Police Department and Kenton County Police Department also were assisted by Erlanger Fire Department, Fort Mitchell Police Department, Fort Wright Police Department, Villa Hills Police Department, Kenton County Sheriffs Department, Fort Mitchell EMS and Crescent Spring/Villa Hills Fire Department.
