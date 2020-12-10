Semi driver killed in fiery I-71 crash in NKY

CARROLLTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A semi tractor-trailer driver is dead in a fiery crash on southbound Interstate 71 in northern Kentucky, state police officials say.
Darren Montgomery, 50, of Louisville was behind the wheel Wednesday when the semi ran off the highway for an unknown reason, police said in a news release.
The semi struck a bridge, overturned and caught on fire.
When troopers arrived on scene, they said they found his semi fully engulfed in flames.
The blaze was extinguished, and authorities say they found Montgomery dead inside the truck.
The incident remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.