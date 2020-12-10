Several hospitalized in EB I-275 crash on Combs-Hehl Bridge

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 275 across the Combs-Hehl Bridge, according to Kenton County Dispatch.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-275 East is closed at US-52 West/Kellogg Avenue due to the crash.
Reports of the crash came in around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
Five vehicles were involved, according to Cincinnati police.
CPD reports several people were hospitalized and one sustained serious injuries.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
