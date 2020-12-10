Man shot in stomach near UC

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 10, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 9:14 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man in his 20s was shot in the stomach near the University of Cincinnati Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting was reported about 8:30 a.m.

The University of Cincinnati also sent out alerts to make students and staff aware.

