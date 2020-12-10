Tamaya Dennard said she was ‘treated differently’ during corruption case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati City Council Member Tamaya Dennard said she’s been “treated differently from the very beginning” after pleading guilty to a wire fraud charge.
Dennard is one of three Cincinnati council members arrested on bribery and other corruption-related charges this year.
Jeff Pastor was arrested Nov. 10 and P.G. Sittenfeld was arrested Nov. 19.
Both are accused of selling votes for a development project in the city.
Dennard was arrested in February and admitted to selling her vote for money.
In a Facebook post, Dennard said she was forced out of her seat by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
“Two days after my arrest, he reached out to my attorneys and threatened to convene a grand jury ‘within the hour’ to indict me on a charge that he admitted would later be dropped. He made it clear that the purpose of the indictment was to trigger the Ohio Attorney General to remove me from office. Anyone knows you can indict a ham sandwich. There was nothing we could do about an indictment, regardless of its validity.”
A federal judge this week signed off on Sittenfeld’s voluntary suspension from office pending the outcome of his criminal case.
Pastor also agreed to a voluntary suspension.
The former councilmember said she was not given the same options as her colleagues.
“Naturally, one would rather resign from their post than be removed. Deters didn’t pose that same bogus indictment threat to any of my former colleagues. I also wasn’t given the same option they have taken advantage of: suspension with full pay and benefits,” she said.
According to Dennard, they knew in advance that they were under investigation and would be arrested and were arrested in private.
She says she was drawn to the business district of downtown Cincinnati to be arrested in public.
“While everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence, it wasn’t given to me. I’ve been treated differently from the very beginning. Aside from Deters, a county prosecutor, sticking his nose into a federal case, the difference in treatment on the local, state and federal levels has been egregious. Months and weeks after being arrested on federal charges, Larry Householder, PG Sittenfeld and Jeff Pastor are still gainfully employed and able to make a living. I wasn’t offered that privilege,” Dennard said in the post.
Pastor and Sittenfeld pleaded not guilty and are free on their own recognizance,
She said she will always speak out about injustice.
“It’s amazing what a penis, lack of melanin, conformity or perceived heterosexuality will do for you. There’s a lot of work to be done and I will never stop advocating and elevating people in the margins,” Dennard said.
We reached out to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for their response to Dennard’s Facebook post.
Julie Wilson, Chief Assistant Prosecutor/Public Information Officer, released the following statement:
“I am hard-pressed to understand Ms. Dennard’s complaints about Mr. Deters. Ms. Dennard pled guilty in federal court and is now a convicted felon waiting to serve her sentence.
“Her case, sadly, was the first of three. When she was charged, we did not have a playbook for handling this situation as we had not had a councilmember charged with something like this in recent history. Mr. Deters explored all possible legal options to make sure that an indicted councilmember was removed from office in a timely manner so that people would have no reason to doubt the actions of council.
“No two cases are exactly alike so it is hard to compare them. While Mr. Pastor and Mr. Sittenfield were removed from council by suspension, the result was the same that they could no longer participate in city business while under indictment in federal court.”
Dennard pleaded guilty in June and said she received $15,000 from an attorney for the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, according to court documents. In return, Dennard promised and provided favorable action on behalf of the attorney and his clients.
Dennard received a sentence of 18 months in prison.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she won’t report to prison until March 1, 2021. Her sentence will be carried out at an all-women federal facility in West Virginia.
She will also pay a $15,000 money judgment against her and be under supervision for three years once the prison sentence is finished, according to David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
