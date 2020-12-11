Plea hearing for Hamilton doctor accused of rape, sexual battery after patient complaints

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County chiropractor indicted on 26 sex-related charges following an investigation into claims that he inappropriately touched patients and engaged in misconduct for decades is expected to return to court for a plea hearing Thursday.

When Hamilton police initially arrested Stephen Boyd in 2020, they said he victimized vulnerable people since 1989.

His plea hearing is set for 11 a.m. in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Boyd was indicted on four counts of rape, seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted sexual battery, one count of attempted rape and 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.

Some of the charges date back to November 1998 and the most recent was March 2012.

Court records describe alleged sexual acts Boyd performed in the course of his work as a chiropractor starting in July 1989.

At least one of the alleged incidents involved a minor, according to the court records.

The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added in June to the complaint.

Boyd inappropriately touched patients’ genital areas, massaged abdominal and thigh areas, took X-rays of genital areas and did other inappropriate touching, according to state and police records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include the title of the story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.