Bond set for Hamilton doctor accused of rape, sexual battery after patient complaints

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County chiropractor indicted on 26 sex-related charges following an investigation into claims that he inappropriately touched patients and engaged in misconduct for decades was in court Friday.
Hamilton police arrested Stephen Boyd Wednesday and say he victimized vulnerable people since 1989.
His bond was set at $200,000.
Boyd was indicted on four counts of rape, seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted sexual battery, one count of attempted rape and 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.
Some of the charges date back to November 1998 and the most recent was March 2012.
Court records describe alleged sexual acts Boyd performed in the course of his work as a chiropractor starting in July 1989.
At least one of the alleged incidents involved a minor, according to the court records.
The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter earlier this year notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added in June to the complaint.
Boyd inappropriately touched patients’ genital areas, massaged abdominal and thigh areas, took X-rays of genital areas and did other inappropriate touching, according to state and police records.
Boyd requested a hearing with the state chiropractic board that has been scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021.
Hamilton police expect more victims to come forward now that Boyd has been arrested. They have set up a phone line to help manage calls and inquiries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the line at 868-5811, ext. 1009.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.