Christmas trees, gifts, and more this holiday season available at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you still need a real Christmas tree or to finish your Christmas shopping, Findlay Market could be a one-stop-shop for you.
They have real Christmas trees and wreaths, wrapping paper, and ornaments. In addition to those items, Findlay Market vendors can offer plenty of gift ideas to check off your shopping list.
“The outpouring of support for people wanting to support local this year is just wonderful,” says Director of Communications Kelly Lanser. “A lot of people came out that very first weekend that we had the [Christmas tree] sale open ready to kick off the holiday season at home.”
Lanser says they have been overwhelmed by the interest in their Christmas trees this year. Findlay Market has already sold 300 trees through in-person and pickup service.
When you buy trees and other Findlay Market holiday items, the money goes back into the market to support revitalization, their education center, and entrepreneurship programs geared toward women and minority-owned businesses.
“We’ve got more than 100 different options for gifts from Findlay Market,” says Lanser. “The easy to shop for people and the hard to shop for people. The foodies, the people who like really unique interesting things. Many of our merchants have subscription gifts this year.”
Earthganics Owner Erin Christen says this is her first year as a full-time vendor at Findlay Market.
“This year has been great,” Christen says. “I’m loving being able to provide so many different kinds of gift sets for people whether your price range is $15 all the way up to $50.”
Findlay Market is also selling bricks to leave a permanent memory for you or a loved one. Those could make a good gift for the person who has everything. The bricks are $100 each with that money going back into the market.
“The one story from a person who just purchased a brick, their family, they come down to the market every year for the holidays,” explains Development Manager Gina Regan. “It’s a big tradition and they’re not able to do that this year. So, they purchased a brick to say, ‘hey we’re still a part of the market and we hope to be back next year.’”
If you are going to be coming to Findlay Market to get a real tree, you may want to hurry fast. Finlay Markey only has limited quantities left and say they could sell out this weekend.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.