Cincinnati to announce FOP agreement extension

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City officials are expected Friday to announce an extension of its contract agreement with the union that represents the Cincinnati Police Department, one they say includes “goals of implementing police reform.”
They say they have negotiated a three-year extension of the contract for the Fraternal Order of Police, Local 69.
“It has been reached with the goals of implementing police reform — specifically achieving significant discipline reform—and support for police officer morale,” reads a city news release.
Several city officials and the police union president will be at the virtual 10 a.m. news conference: Mayor John Cranley, Police Chief Eliot Isaac, City Manager Paula Boggs Muething, Interim City Solicitor Andrew Garth and FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils.
