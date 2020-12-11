Cleveland VA selected as one of 37 veterans’ sites in US to receive initial COVID-19 vaccine doses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been selected as one of 37 VA sites in the country to receive an initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The site was selected as one of the first across the United States to receive doses because of the ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the Pfizer vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
“We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures, such as masking, physical distancing, and frequent handwashing,” said VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System CEO Jill K. Dietrich.
Health care workers and veterans at the long-term care facility who wish to receive one will be the first to receive the vaccination once approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously said the state could receive over 659,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.
