A few more warm days ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Midday temperatures will rise quickly into the upper 50s and much of the Tri-State will top out in the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds move in around sunset with scattered showers developing early Saturday morning.
We will enjoy one more warm day on Saturday with highs reaching for the upper 50s. Rain will continue off and on through most of the day on Saturday before tapering off. Some ares could see a thunderstorm or two before the rain ends.
Big changes are coming our way. Turning cooler on Sunday with highs in the 40s. There’s a slight chance for a few flakes early Sunday morning.
