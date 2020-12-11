Fight caught on video between police officer, man under investigation in Brown Co.

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Video of a fight between a police officer and a man is circulating on social media. Now, Hamersville police are launching an internal investigation.
Shared thousands of times on Facebook, the video shows an unidentified officer fighting and punching a man in the middle of Highway 125.
The video does not accurately portray the situation, according to Hamersville Police Chief Guy Sutton.
The chief says the man seen in the video was not part of the initial traffic stop made by the officer. The man and another person “interjected themselves” into the situation, Sutton says.
As the video plays, the officer and the man sprawl on the ground. Bystanders are heard yelling the man “just had heart surgery.”
The officer pulled a stun gun but Sutton says it was not used on the man because of the surgery.
The man in the video was taken into custody, Sutton says. He was later released and is facing two preliminary charges of obstruction and resisting.
The officer remains on active duty, according to Sutton. If the internal investigation reveals anything, Sutton says it will be forwarded on to the sheriff’s office or BCI.
