Friday warm up, before a weekend temperature fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A fantastic day on Friday, as temperatures will be back near 60 degrees with early sunshine. Increasing high cloudiness will partially offset the warming.
Rain is on the way for Saturday, developing during the morning and into early afternoon. The rain will end Saturday evening. I cannot rule out a flurry north of the city Sunday afternoon and evening but that will be rare, the bigger story will be temperatures in the 30′s.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry but we have another chance of a rain/snow mix Wednesday. The start of next week will be cold with highs in the 30′s.
