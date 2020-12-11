Kenton County Public Library reopening buildings next week

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Kenton County Public Library will reopen its buildings beginning Monday, Dec. 14.
Currently, only the drive-thru windows are open and reference questions can be answered by calling the main number, (859) 962-4000 or contacting the library through the chat function at kentonlibrary.org.
Items can also be placed on hold by calling or online.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The three locations of the Kenton County Public Library are:
- Covington Branch: 502 Scott Boulevard, Covington, KY 41011
- Erlanger Branch: 401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger, KY 41018
- William E. Durr Branch: 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road, Independence, KY 41051
