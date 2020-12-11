Kentucky’s positivity rate falls for 8th day in a row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 3,691 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional virus-related deaths Friday.
The case count is 77 fewer than last Friday’s report. It continues Kentucky on a path toward recording fewer total cases in a week than the week prior for just the second time since the case surge began in late October.
It also continues to justify Gov. Andy Beshear’s optimism regarding the commonwealth having exited the surge’s exponential growth phase, a success he attributed Thursday to the three-week “shock to the system” inaugurated by his Nov. 18 executive order.
“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” Beshear said. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”
The state is poised to resume indoor dining and lift restrictions on gyms, venues, event spaces, theaters and professional services. Those businesses can begin operating at 50 percent capacity Monday.
“But there has to be a renewed commitment to enforcing the mask mandate,” Beshear said Thursday. “Enforcing this is the difference between safe and unsafe, [between] people living and people dying.”
Pressed on whether he has considered extending the order, the governor repeated Thursday he always meant the order to be “time-limited” and that data show it has worked in interrupting the virus’s incubation phases, leading to less spread and fewer cases.
Further support comes from the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate, which declined for the eighth consecutive day. It currently stands at 8.86, down .27 percent from Thursday, representing the largest daily drop across those eight days.
Thirty-nine fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Thursday for a total of 1,717 current hospitalizations.
Ten fewer Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 432 current ICU admissions. Twenty-two more Kentuckians are on ventilators for a total of 253.
