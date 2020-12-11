Lawsuit claims physical abuse against detained refugees at Butler County Jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A lawsuit filed against the Butler County Jail and the Butler County Board of Commissioners alleges two detainees were beaten by corrections officers.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday.
The plaintiffs are Bayong Brown Bayong, a refugee from Cameroon, and Ahmed Adem, a refugee from Somalia.
Bayong claims his bottom teeth were knocked out after a corrections officer pushed him down a flight of stairs.
Adem claims he was beaten by an officer after his cell mate requested medical help.
Civil rights advocates gathered outside the jail Thursday night to sound the alarm about the alleged abuse.
Lawyers on the case say this is part of a series of racial slurs and physical assaults.
Maryam Abidi, a civil rights associate with CAIR Ohio, cited an “Islamophobic incident” in which a sheriff’s office official took a man’s prayer rug and “nearly placed it into a toilet.”
The case’s lawyers say Mory Keita, a key witness who was planning to testify, is now being deported after living in the U.S. since he was 3.
“We see ICE already beginning to retaliate against one of the key witnesses,” Abidi said. He’s already been slotted for deportation next Monday. Not only does this person have a right to their continued immigration case and to appeal their case, but also it’s vitally important that these human rights violations are thoroughly investigated.”
FOX19 NOW reached out to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and have not heard back.
The Butler County Administrator says she cannot comment on active litigation.
