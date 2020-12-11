Mother, son indicted in connection with two East End deaths, prosecutor says

Mother, son indicted in connection with two East End deaths, prosecutor says
Amanda Marksberry and her son Brandon are facing homicide charges in connection with separate deaths in the East End, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 11, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 5:43 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two family members are facing homicide charges in connection with separate deaths in the East End, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Amanda Marksberry was indicted Friday on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault, a news release from the prosecutor’s office says.

Marksberry is accused of the Dec. 5 shooting of Kevin J. Smith, 46, in the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue.

Smith later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police Kevin J. Smith, 46, died as a result of a shooting that occurred on Eastern Avenue on Dec. 5.
Police Kevin J. Smith, 46, died as a result of a shooting that occurred on Eastern Avenue on Dec. 5. (Source: The Cincinnati Police Department)

Deters says Marksberry and Smith knew each other and had argued prior to the shooting.

“This was not a random shooting as we know that Mr. Smith was the intended victim,” Deters said.

Marksberry’s son Brandon was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop in connection with the death of Cincinnati attorney Steve Adams.

Adams was struck and killed while riding his bike in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue on Nov. 1.

Defense attorney Steven Adams was killed in a hit-skip accident while cycling in the East End on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.
Defense attorney Steven Adams was killed in a hit-skip accident while cycling in the East End on Sunday. The driver of the vehicle has not been located. (Source: WXIX)

“Sadly, it is not without precedent that we have two family members facing homicide charges at the same time for different offenses,” Deters said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.