Newport police searching for truck in hit-skip involving cyclists

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport police are searching for the driver of a truck they say struck two cyclists on Wednesday.
The collision occurred on 3rd Street near York Street around 2:45 p.m., police say. The cyclists were riding eastbound at the time.
“Thanks to several new cameras placed at integral intersections throughout the city, we were able to track the movement of the vehicle and capture key images,” Newport Police Capt. Kevin Drohan told FOX19 NOW.
The cyclists were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. Their identities are not being released.
Police are asking for any information that will assist them in identifying the owner and/or operator of the red truck.
They also urge any witnesses to contact the Newport Police Department at (859) 292-3622.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.