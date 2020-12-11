Ohio reports more than 10K new COVID cases, 128 deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health said 7,426 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 542,209 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 10,359 reported cases is cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday.
Additionally, 128 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the ODH has extended the COVID-19 10 p.m. curfew until Jan. 2, 2021.
Ohioans are advised not to leave their homes during the curfew’s proscribed hours, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless they are working or engaged in an essential activity.
“We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical. We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus,” DeWine said.
He said these next several weeks will be the roughest yet with the biggest holiday season on the calendar.
“What each of us does in the next 21 days will set us on the path - good or bad - for the next year,” DeWine said.
