Sheriff: Search dogs pick up scent at collapsed power plant; crews searching spot now

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Search dogs got hits indicating a person may be amid the collapsed rubble at Killen Generating Station in Adams County, so crews are scouring the area right now, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said Friday.
The coal-fire plant on U.S. 52 near Manchester collapsed about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as crews attempted to perform a demolition project, the sheriff said. It has been closed since 2018.
Sheriff Rogers vows the search will continue “as long as we have to” until the workers are found.
“Obviously we have no other option. Regardless of the outcome, these people have to be found,” he said.
Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County, Kentucky, and Doug Gray of Greenup County, Kentucky were last seen more than 48 hours ago, just before the Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52 near the Ohio River collapsed as crews attempted to perform a demolition project.
On Friday around 2 p.m., the American Flag at the plant site was lowered to half staff.
Three other workers were rescued, two on Wednesday morning and another hours later, in the afternoon. They were all hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The effort for the remaining missing workers turned from search and rescue to search and recovery by late Wednesday, meaning authorities do not expect to find the missing workers alive, search crews on scene told FOX19 NOW.
The missing workers’ relatives told us at the scene Thursday this never should have turned from rescue to recovery so fast.
Lora Conley, who is engaged to Fitzgerald, told FOX19 NOW at the scene Thursday she believes in her heart he will be found.
“We need help. That’s what I need everyone to do. I need you to pray,” Conley pleaded “I know he’s strong, I know he’s in there, I know he’s waiting for us.”
The relatives are back out at the power plant Friday, according to the sheriff.
“You see sorrow and fear and you also still some hope when you are talking to them,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff said he also is holding out hope.
“I am not into the labelling. I am still trying to keep a little hope that this is a rescue. I am just hoping for the best.”
The search crews keep changing out so teams stay fresh and able to take on the massive job of trying to locate the two men, he said.
Friday’s teams include emergency workers from Michigan along with Manchester Fire & EMS and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The demolition company for the site, Adamo Group, released a statement late Thursday:
“Adamo Group is cooperating fully with authorities and we will continue to investigate the cause of this accident. We are working with local officials and we will assist in any possible way to aid in the search and recovery of the missing workers. The safety and well-being of our employees has been, and will continue to be, our primary concern and focus. That said, we cannot discuss the status of any employee out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of personal employee information.”
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials responded to the scene the morning of the collapse, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor.
If OSHA launches an investigation, they will determine if work at the time of the collapse complied with all federal rules.
They typically interview all potential witnesses, employees, and employers as they work to determine if all OSHA standards and regulations were followed.
OSHA has up to six months by law to complete their investigation. If regulations were violated, OSHA can impose fines.
A final report is eventually made available to the public.
The Killen Station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018, along with another big coal-fire plant near the Ohio River in Adams County, J.M. Stuart, in response to declining market conditions, according to Dayton Power & Light.
In January, Commercial Liability Partners announced in a news release on its website that it took over remediation of Dayton Power & Light’s plants.
The Commercial Liability Partners said it was focusing on the development of remediation plans and hoped to repurpose the site for future redevelopment.
“Our goal on this project – as it is on every project – is to minimize disturbance to the local community and to maximize the potential for long-term opportunity,” the company’s president said in the release.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.