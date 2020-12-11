Thousands of counterfeit 3M face masks seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A shipment from Hong Kong containing thousands of counterfeit 3M masks were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati.
On Dec. 6, CBP says an incoming shipment of 38 boxes containing 6,080 masks labeled as 3M Disposable Respirators Model 8210 was inspected by officers.
The information with the shipment did not match the requirements for the 3M Safe Guard product authentication process, CBP says.
The boxes were labeled as made in the U.S. even though they were imported through a freight forwarder in Hong Kong, according to CBP.
Officers determined the masks were counterfeit.
“With the current health concerns nationwide, our officers have amplified their efforts to find fake medical supplies that can have potentially deadly consequences,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Counterfeit masks like these are not tested using the same quality control standards as the genuine product, and it is unlikely they will perform in the same manner as the genuine product was designed to do. CBP understands the importance of finding these shipments and preventing them from being sold to unsuspecting consumers.”
The 6,080 masks were destined for Kingston, Jamaica. If the masks were the real thing, the retail value is $6,688, CBP says.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.