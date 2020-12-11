Wendell Young formally announces candidacy for Cincinnati mayor

“This city is made up of forty percent black population and yet this population continues to suffer from racism and all the consequent issues of poverty. Cincinnati is one of the most segregated cities in America. The Mayor would rather set aside twelve million dollars for police over time rather than invest that money in ways that would help to alleviate crime and improve the lives of people at the bottom of our city. One need only look at the study “All in Cincinnati” funded by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to see how the black community is consistently left at the bottom of this city with no ladder to climb up. Our race relations are a disgrace. If Cincinnati is ever going to move out of the top ten most segregated cities in America, it needs a Mayor who will have the integrity and sense of fairness to move us forward and I am that person.”