Wendell Young formally announces candidacy for Cincinnati mayor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young formally announced his candidacy for Cincinnati’s mayor in 2021 early Friday.
In a lengthy prepared statement, Young says key issues are preservation of the city charter and “addressing racial inequities.”
He also criticizes Mayor John Cranley, blaming him for problems at City Hall and accusing him of leading “the community of developers in gentrifying our city.”
“The F.B.I. stated that there is a ‘Culture of Corruption at City Hall,’ Young’s statement reads.
“I believe it goes beyond the allegations against former Councilmembers Dennard, Pastor, and Sittenfeld. I don’t think it is fair that these councilmembers bear the brunt of this statement because we need to recognize that with the City, like any organization, problems start at the top --and I do mean Mayor John Cranley.”
The mayor’s race is growing crowded in light of the arrests this year of three members of Cincinnati City Council amid what federal authorities have said is a “culture of corruption.”
Mayor Cranley is term-limited out.
Councilman David Mann, State Sen. and former Councilman Cecil Thomas, retired Cincinnati firefighter Raffel Prophett and Cincinnati activist Kelli Prather all have announced they are running.
Councilman Chris Seelbach announced earlier this week he is considering it.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, who announced his candidacy and then withdrew in early 2020 after his wife’s death from breast cancer, told FOX19 NOW last month he is considering getting back in the race. He told FOX19 NOW earlier this week he is expected to decide soon.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld, Councilman Jeff Pastor and now-former Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard were all arrested on federal bribery charges and accused of exchanging votes on development projects for money.
Sittenfeld was seen by many before his arrest as the frontrunner in the mayor’s race, collecting more than $731,182.79 for his campaign.
Sittenfeld and Pastor have pleaded not guilty and are now suspended from council. Dennard recently pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Here is his Young’s statement in its entirety:
“After much consideration, I’m formally announcing my candidacy for the Mayor of Cincinnati for 2021. Recent events have caused me to do what I have thought about since the Mayor’s race of 2016.
“While I will have a more definitive statement about my platform for running, let me make a few comments now as to why I’ve decided to run.
“The F.B.I. stated that there is a “Culture of Corruption at City Hall.” I believe it goes beyond the allegations against former Councilmembers Dennard, Pastor, and Sittenfeld. I don’t think it is fair that these councilmembers bear the brunt of this statement because we need to recognize that with the City, like any organization, problems start at the top --and I do mean Mayor John Cranley.
“I’ve been a police officer for twenty-five years, an administrator for the city of Cincinnati for thirteen years, and a councilmember for ten years. I know what public service is and what it takes to lead an organization. During my time as an administrator and a councilmember, I’ve never seen any Mayor who has attacked and degraded administrative staff, forcing good people to leave our government because he decided to be solely in charge of city government. After consistently undermining former City Manager Harry Black, when Mayor Cranley came to me to ask what it would take to get my vote to get rid of the Manager, I knew the Council/Manager form of government was broken and needed reform.
“The Mayor wants exclusive power to negotiate development deals on behalf of the City, yet the city Charter gives him no such authority. This tension is at the heart of why talented professionals have left or been forced out of City employment. To put such power exclusively in the hands of one elected official as both Mayor Cranley and Councilmember Mann desire would be no cure to the problem of corruption: in fact, it invites corrupt deals. This City has worked well in the past adhering to a manager form of government where the professionals make and close the deals, while Council and the Mayor work cooperatively to set the overall development agenda. Let’s respect the charter form of government. It has served us well in the past, but we need to be wary of politicians who want to run roughshod over its restrictions for their own personal power grabs.
I’m running to restore professionalism to City government, which in turn will go a long way to eliminating corruption in the way we move forward.
“One other issue needs to be addressed. For years politicians in this City have given lip service to racial disparities in Cincinnati, yet the problem grows without serious action. When organizations do seek to amplify this issue, they get attacked by those who profess that something must be done—but really do not want to see progress in this area. So, in the current mayoral administration, when it comes to tax abatements to further development, six white neighborhoods got one hundred and seventy seven million dollars in tax abatement while black neighborhoods have received only five million. And because of these tax abatements, many black people have tax increases on their properties and had to move.
“Mayor Cranley has led the community of developers in gentrifying our city. Black and poor people are finding themselves being pushed out of the city by the hundreds, displaced without concern. What are we doing about the ethnic cleansing? Nothing.
“This city is made up of forty percent black population and yet this population continues to suffer from racism and all the consequent issues of poverty. Cincinnati is one of the most segregated cities in America. The Mayor would rather set aside twelve million dollars for police over time rather than invest that money in ways that would help to alleviate crime and improve the lives of people at the bottom of our city. One need only look at the study “All in Cincinnati” funded by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to see how the black community is consistently left at the bottom of this city with no ladder to climb up. Our race relations are a disgrace. If Cincinnati is ever going to move out of the top ten most segregated cities in America, it needs a Mayor who will have the integrity and sense of fairness to move us forward and I am that person.”
FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into Mayor Cranley and his spokeswoman. We will update this story once we hear back.
Mann said in response: “I look forward to presenting and debating my vision for the future of our great city with any and all candidates for mayor. Three of my council colleagues have been indicted for serious crimes by the U.S. Attorney. Mr. Young blames Mayor Cranley. I am sorry, but I do not see the logic in Mr. Young’s claim.”
Black, Cincinnati’s former city manager, quit in April 2018, literally seconds before a special City Council meeting convened to terminate him following a nasty public dispute with the mayor. Young, Seelbach, Sittenfeld and Dennard did not attend the meeting.
Young was appointed to Cincinnati City Council in June of 2010, filling the vacancy left by Councilmember Laketa Cole. He has won election three times since.
The lifelong city resident grew up in Avondale, where he attended Cincinnati Public Schools, graduating from Hughes High School in 1963, according to his biography on the city’s website.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving until honorably discharged in January 1967. He returned home and joined the Cincinnati Police Department, where he rose to the rank of sergerant.
More recently, Young was one of the five council members known as the “Gang of Five” after they were named in a 2018 lawsuit by an anti-tax activist.
The suit sought their private text messages and emails to prove they were privately conducting publicly city business.
The suit was settled for $101,000 the following year with Young and fellow council members Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, Sittenfeld and Dennard admitted they violated Ohio Open Meetings Act.
At that time, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman, who approved the settlement, told them they should resign.
The text messages also were released as part of the settlement.
Ruehlman considered and then decided against a contempt of court charge for Young after Young deleted text messages off his cell phone that were evidence in the lawsuit.
Investigators with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office looked into the matter starting in late 2018 and could not determine when the messages were deleted - before or after a judge’s order to retain them.
There’s “not enough evidence to find him in contempt. I think it’s important to just bring this all out. Important to explain to the public and press all of what happened,” Ruehlman said last year.
“I’m not looking to throw him in jail...you work for the public, you don’t work for yourself and you have a duty to serve the public. The people of the city can make their own decisions.”
In all, the Gang of Five situation cost the city $176,000 including the settlement money and outside legal costs, city records show.
Last year, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber made a referral to the city of Cincinnati against the “Gang of Five” for a misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty,
A special prosecutor in the case, Patrick Hanley, however, ultimately concluded such a charge “is not warranted” and he declined prosecution, according to a letter he wrote Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters that we received under a public records request.
Hanley then wrote: “The investigation is ongoing.”
