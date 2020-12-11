What happened to the Cincinnati Council class of 2017?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Council member Greg Landsman told FOX19 NOW he remembers the night he was elected to council in 2017. He said there was excitement and enthusiasm to start the city’s work. The picture is different now and could change drastically next year.
- P.G. Sittenfeld
- David Mann
- Christopher Smitherman
- Chris Seelbach
- Wendell Young
- Amy Murray
- Tamaya Dennard
- Jeff Pastor
- Greg Landsman
Term limits, resignations and scandal will shape a much different looking council in 2021.
- P.G. Sittenfeld (also facing federal charges)
- David Mann
- Christopher Smitherman
- Chris Seelbach
- Wendell Young
- Amy Murray: Took a presidential appointment in Washington, D.C. to work for the Trump Administration
- Tamaya Dennard: Will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges
That leaves just Jeff Pastor and Greg Landsman. Pastor has been indicted on federal bribery charges. If he is not cleared, Landsman will become the only member of the class of 2017 who could run again as an incumbent.
“It’s sad, I’m frustrated, and it’s unfortunate,” Landsman said. “And I worry about the city and what it means for the work that we do that, you know, we’re in this place, but I’m also very determined to be part of fixing it. I mean, restoring the trust that’s been lost.”
Landsman says he intends to run for his seat again. He remains optimistic about the future of council.
“It is an opportunity to get folks who are going to be a part of a better culture,” Landsman said. “And that means two things in particular for me. One is that everyone is clear about what they want to get done. So that we can help each other get things done and two, that people are going to work together. And that if they disagree, it’s okay, that that disagreement won’t turn into a big fight, which has been way more of the case.”
- Betsy Sundermann: Replaced Amy Murray
- Jan-Michele Kearney: Replaced Tamaya Dennard
- Steve Goodin: Temporary replacement for Jeff Pastor who faces federal bribery charges
Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler will soon appoint the temporary replacement for P.G. Sittenfeld who also faces federal charges.
