2 Xavier basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Xavier University is pausing all men’s basketball team activities after a positive COVID-19 test result by a “Tier 1″ member of the program, Associate Athletic Director for Communications Tom Eiser said.
Xavier’s next two games have been postponed, including the scheduled Big East Conference opener on Saturday at Providence and the Big East home opener vs. Seton Hall on Tuesday, the team said.
According to Eiser, the Big East Conference will announce any further adjustments to Xavier’s conference schedule once they are finalized, including rescheduled dates for postponed games.
