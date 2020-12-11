5-year-old shot when man opens fire in Winton Terrace

By Jared Goffinet | December 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 5:58 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the 5000 block of Winneste Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

A man fired 10 gunshots during a verbal altercation, police say.

The 5-year-old boy was nearby and was shot in the leg, according to CPD. He was taken to the Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

CPD says a possible suspect is in custody as officers continue to investigate.

