5 adults displaced after fire in Covington, battalion fire chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Five adults were displaced after a fire happened at a Covington multi-family home, Battalion Chief of the Covington Fire Department John Martin said.
Martin says firefighters were dispatched to Wallace Avenue for a structure fire around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
While on the way there, firefighters received reports that there might have been people trapped on the second floor.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the first floor extending toward the second, Martin said.
Martin says crews were able to attack the fire and search the second floor.
The battalion chief says the fire was knocked down, and they were able to search the home within minutes.
All victims made it out safely.
The Red Cross will be housing the five adults.
The fire damage is primarily on the first floor. Martin says the rest of the home has smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
