Body of missing man found amid rubble of power plant collapse

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19/WSAZ) - Search crews found the body of one of the men who has been missing after a power plant collapsed in Adams County, according to our sister station WSAZ.
Doug Gray’s sister tells WSAZ his body was found Saturday night among the rubble of a collapsed building at the Killen Generating Station near Manchester, Ohio.
Gray had been unaccounted for after the collapse Wednesday morning.
One other man, Jamie Fitzgerald is still unaccounted for.
Three other men who were in the building when it collapsed were rescued by Wednesday afternoon.
Families of both Fitzgerald and Gray say they were holding out hope that the two were still alive, despite crews calling the operations a recovery mission late Wednesday night.
Details surrounding the collapse or any investigation into what happened have not been released.
