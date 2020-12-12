Cincinnati Public Schools’ Project Connect holds toy drive to benefit homeless students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Public Schools’ Project Connect is having a toy drive at Woodward High School Saturday to benefit CPS homeless students.
Project Connect, a program founded in 1996, helps provide CPS homeless students with backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, transportation, after-school tutoring, and more.
As a part of their mission, CPS Project Connect will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, books, and clothing for the students.
“The pandemic has disproportionately impacted families living in poverty, perpetuating the issue of childhood homelessness in our community. We hope to make the holidays a little brighter for our Project Connect families and students,” Project Connect Manager Rebeka Beach said.
Beach says CPS serves about 1,900 families experiencing homelessness.
Officials say the Project Connect team will be outside Woodward High School to collect the items, making it a safe toy drive amid the pandemic.
