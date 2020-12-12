Cloudy overnight with cooler temperatures on Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Say goodbye to the warm temperatures. While Saturday’s high reached the lower 60s for most, December-like conditions are making a comeback. Our nights are getting colder with lows in the 30s and 20s. Sunday’s high will struggle to reach 45.
Watch for a little rain to develop late Sunday night and into Monday morning. With lows around freezing, we are looking at a possibility of seeing a wintry mix across southern parts of the Tri-State. No accumulation is expected.
Tuesday will be dry but we have another chance of a rain/snow/ice mix on Wednesday. The FOX 19 NOW First Alert Weather team will keep you updated.
