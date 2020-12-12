Hamersville Police Department responds to ‘viral video’ of fight between officer and man

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamersville Police Department responded Saturday regarding a viral video that circulated on Facebook of a fight between an officer and a man.
Shared thousands of times on Facebook, the video shows an officer fighting and punching the man in the middle of State Route 125.
Hamersville Police Department Chief G.D. Sutton says the the video does not show the entire incident.
Sutton says the incident started when officers stopped driver Constance Beavers near the intersection of State Routes 125 and 505 Monday for a traffic violation.
Beavers was driving under suspension and had some other minor violations, Sutton said.
Sutton says Beavers and the other two passengers were cooperative with the police. Officers then issued the citations.
Beavers’ aunt, Tammy Hampton, 61, tells FOX19 NOW her niece was pulled over for overly tinted windows. Because officers say Beavers was driving under suspension, Tammy says, she showed up to drive the car.
Tammy came to the traffic stop and interjected herself into the stop, Sutton said.
Sutton states officers told Tammy to return to her vehicle and they would talk to her after completing the traffic stop, but Sutton says she refused to return to her vehicle.
Tammy claims she tried speaking with police about taking the car home when the situation escalated.
“I was walking away, and they come up behind me and grab me and start dragging me back towards their car,” she said, adding the officers cuffed her, kicked her in the legs and told her she was being arrested for resisting arrest.
Sutton says in a press release that she “obstructed the officer’s ability to complete his duties and compromised officer and public safety.”
Tammy was then arrested and her charges are pending.
Her husband, Robert Carl Hampton, 65, also showed up to the traffic stop.
Robert walked up, Tammy says, trying to prevail upon police to “get your hands off my wife,” as he says in the video.
Suttons says he came to the stop aggressively by shouting obscenities and refusing to listen to officers when told to return to his vehicle.
He was told that he would be arrested if he continued his actions, police said.
Officers say Robert was placed under arrest, but resisted the officer. That is when the fight occurred.
Police say the officer then was able to gain control of the fight.
Robert did not suffer any injuries, officers said.
One officer had minor injuries to the hand and face. The corporal at the scene did not have any injuries.
Police say the incident is ongoing.
