Ohio reports just over 11K new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health, ODH, reported just over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Since Friday, the department reported 11,252 new cases-almost 900 more cases since the previous day.
The state now has a total of 553,461 COVID-19 cases and a total of 7,477 deaths.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 42,448 cases, 393 deaths;
- Butler County - 21,106 cases, 169 deaths;
- Warren County - 12,189 cases, 95 deaths;
- Clermont County - 8,844 cases, 59 deaths;
- Brown County - 1,710 cases, seven deaths
The 21-day reported COVID-19 case average is 10,008, and the 21-day reported death average is 71, ODH said.
Health officials say 267 people were reported hospitalized since Friday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since March to 31,803.
On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the ODH extended the COVID-19 10 p.m. curfew until Jan. 2, 2021.
Ohioans are advised not to leave their homes during the curfew’s proscribed hours, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless they are working or engaged in an essential activity.
“We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical. We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus,” DeWine said.
He said these next several weeks will be the roughest yet with the calendar’s biggest holiday season.
“What each of us does in the next 21 days will set us on the path - good or bad - for the next year,” DeWine said.
