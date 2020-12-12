Police investigating death of teenager found shot in a car Saturday

By Maggy Mcdonel | December 12, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 6:54 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say they are investigating the death of a teenager who was found shot in a car Saturday morning.

Serreno Foster, 18, was found around 11 am in the 3600 block of Canyon Drive, according to CPD.

Police say Foster was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD says the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with information contact them at (513) 352-3542.

