Scattered rain Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Rain has arrived in the FOX19 NOW viewing area and it looks like off and on, generally light rain into Saturday evening.
Sunday appears to be dry. The latest model guidance moves the system far enough east to keep flurries or sprinkles out of the forecast.
Monday morning another system passes by well south of the FOX19 NOW viewing area but will bring the chance of a sprinkle or flurry east of I-71. The precipitation will be mostly clear of the area by 10 a.m.
Tuesday will be dry, but we have another chance of a rain/snow/ice mix Wednesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.